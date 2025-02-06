Karnataka Minister emphasises coordinated action for timely implementation of state govt projects

Bengaluru, Feb 6 (PTI) Karnataka Minister N S Boseraju on Thursday directed officials to ensure seamless coordination between departments for the timely execution of major state government projects, like K C Valley, H N Valley, and Vrishabhavati Valley.

This came, after the State Minister for Minor Irrigation, Science, and Technology, held a meeting with the senior officials and reviewed the status of pending approvals required from various departments for the second phase of the lift irrigation projects, which aim to replenish lakes using treated wastewater, officials said.

According to an official statement, these large-scale initiatives, spanning Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Bengaluru Rural, and Tumkur districts, are designed to enhance groundwater levels, supporting both agricultural activities and regional socio-economic development.

While the first phase of the K C Valley and H N Valley projects has been successfully completed, with water already being discharged into lakes, the second phase requires approvals from multiple agencies.

The Vrishabhavati Valley Lift Irrigation Project, recently launched, also demands expedited clearances to ensure swift execution.

Emphasising the critical role of interdepartmental collaboration, Boseraju has urged officials to facilitate project implementation rather than create administrative hurdles.

The minister instructed them to streamline and accelerate the approval process to prevent delays and ensure smooth execution. PTI AMP SSK ADB