Karnataka Minister Eshwar Khandre orders probe into death of elephants

Bengaluru, Nov 3 (PTI) Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre has ordered an investigation into the death of two elephants that died due to electrocution in Belagavi district.

The incident occurred at Sulaigali village near Khanapur in Belagavi district on Sunday.

Terming the incident as "unfortunate", the minister, in a statement, cited allegations that forest officials demonstrated negligence by not taking necessary precautions despite the presence of elephants in the area for the past few days.

The minister directed the Chief Wildlife Warden to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter and submit a detailed report within five days, along with recommendations for disciplinary action if any lapses are found.

Khandre has also warned of legal action against those responsible for providing the electric connection to the fence, which resulted in the deaths of the animals, the statement added. PTI AMP ROH