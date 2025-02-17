Karnataka Minister George announces recruitment of 3,000 linemen by end of April 2025

Haveri (Karnataka), Feb 17 (PTI) Karnataka Energy Minister K J George on Monday announced plans to recruit 3,000 linemen by the end of April to address the state's worker shortage.

This initiative aims to strengthen the workforce and ensure a more reliable electricity supply across Karnataka, he said, adding that the recruitment process for 3,000 linemen will be expedited and completed by April 2025.

During an energy department review meeting held today, George emphasised the critical role of linemen in maintaining a stable electricity supply.

"Due to the severe drought last year, the state faced an electricity shortage, but the issue lasted only a month. For the remaining 11 months, electricity was supplied as required. This year, the electricity demand is expected to reach around 19,000 megawatts," George said.

The department is prepared to purchase additional power if demand increases during the summer to prevent shortages, he added.

George emphasised that the government values public input and is open to suggestions for resolving issues.

To ensure better coordination, HESCOM (Hubballi Electricity Supply Company Limited) officials are encouraged to maintain regular communication with local representatives, he said.

According to George, this approach ensures that public concerns are effectively addressed and brought to the attention of the HESCOM Managing Director.

To address electricity issues related to agricultural pump sets, the government is prioritising the Kusum-B scheme, which provides solar-powered pump sets to farmers.

"The state government has increased its subsidy share to 50 per cent, while the central government offers a 30 per cent subsidy. Farmers only need to pay 20 per cent of the cost to receive a solar pump set. This scheme will significantly benefit them," he said in a statement issued by his office.

The minister further stated that since the Congress government came to power in Karnataka, 2.5 lakh illegal agricultural pump sets have been regularised and provided with solar power.

"The process of regularising the remaining illegal pump sets is ongoing. A decision on newly received applications for illegal connections and regularisation will be made later," George added.

During the meeting, Haveri MLA Rudrappa Lamani requested the minister to set up a 110 kV capacity station in Negalur. In response, George instructed officials to submit a proposal within two days.

Additionally, George stressed the importance of obtaining a report on illegal electricity connections used by sugar mills and taking appropriate action, the statement added.