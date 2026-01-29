Karnataka Minister George rejects reports about resignation, calls it far from truth

Bengaluru, Jan 29 (PTI) Karnataka Energy Minister K J George on Thursday rejected reports about his resignation, and told the Legislative Assembly that they are far from truth.

The minister, who is considered close to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, also asserted that he has complete faith in the CM and support for him.

Reports cited alleged interference by the Chief Minister's office and Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra Siddaramaiah, a Congress MLC, in the affairs of George's department and the district of Chikkamagaluru, of which he is the Minister in-charge.

George rejected reports of resignation in the Legislative Assembly, responding to the issue raised by BJP MLA Sunil Kumar, citing media reports.

Kumar, raising the issue in the House soon after the Question Hour said, TV news channels are reporting that Minister George has resigned, alleging interference by Yathindra Siddaramaiah.

"As George is present in the House, we seek his clarification. I'm not making any allegations, I'm just seeking clarification." Responding to it George said, "the MLA has said that he has seen TV reports. Have I said anything to TV channels? There is no question of me resigning. There is no such thing. I have full faith in our CM. Yesterday there was a Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting (which I attended). What can I do if I'm asked something I don't know (resignation)?" Kumar said, "We want you as the minister. I'm only mentioning what I saw on TV." The reports are far from truth, the minister responded, adding that "what happened to TV news channels is, earlier there was only news in the morning, afternoon and in the evening. Now they want breaking news every hour, so they are creating. Show me if I have spoken anything on resignation... I have not given any resignation. There is no question of it. I have complete faith and support for the CM and we are with him." PTI KSU KH