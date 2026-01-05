Karnataka minister hands over India’s first indigenous runway cleaning vehicles to Noida airport

Bengaluru, Jan 5 (PTI) Karnataka Minister M B Patil on Monday handed over airport runway cleaning vehicles developed by city-based Anlon Technology Solutions Limited to Noida International Airport Limited.

The company, engaged in engineering innovation and the manufacture of high-value infrastructure equipment, claims the vehicles are the "first indigenously manufactured runway cleaning machines" in the country, officials said.

According to a statement from the minister’s office, the vehicles were manufactured under the Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative in collaboration with Switzerland-based Bucher Municipal and assembled at Anlon’s facility in Adinarayanahosahalli near Doddaballapur.

Keys for two vehicles were handed over to Noida airport representative Pradeep Rana, the release added.

"The vehicles are designed to remove nails and sharp metal fragments from runways that could pose a risk to aircraft tyres. They also vacuum dust and clear algae that could cause aircraft to skid during landing," the statement said.

The minister for large and medium industries said companies such as Anlon, which also manufactures street-sweeping machines, form the backbone of the industrial supply chain.

He urged Anlon to leverage government policies and the state’s conducive industrial ecosystem to explore export markets for the vehicle.

Patil added that the State’s Industrial Policy (2025-30) would support such companies with targeted assistance and incentives for quality certification. PTI AMP SSK