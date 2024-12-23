Karnataka Minister Hebbalkar vows to fight for justice against BJP's Ravi over derogatory remarks

Belagavi/ Bengaluru, Dec 23 (PTI) Vowing to continue her legal fight against BJP MLC C T Ravi over his alleged use of derogatory remarks against her in the Legislative Council hall, Karnataka Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar said there is no question of forgiving him at any cost.

Hitting back at the Minister, the BJP leader said he doesn't need her forgiveness.

The Minister also said that she would seek the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and write to President Droupadi Murmu.

This comes even as the Karnataka Legislative Council chairman Basavaraj Horatti stated that the contentious conversation between Hebbalkar and Ravi in the council hall on December 19 was not recorded and anything being circulated as recording is "fake".

However, state Home Minister G Parameshwara said the videos in circulation can be verified by the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) if the Council Chairman gave permission.

Ravi allegedly used a derogatory word against Hebbalkar in the Legislative Council on December 19 during an altercation between them, when the House was adjourned for a while. He was arrested on the same day and carried into the police van from the premises of Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi, where the legislature session was held, following a complaint from Hebbalkar.

"I will once again submit an appeal to the Chairman of the Legislative Council. He has said before the media that he has not got any video or audio recordings (about usage of derogatory word) as the recording was mute in the House, but he has seen certain recordings in the media. I, too, have evidence, I will also release it," Hebbalkar told reporters in Belagavi.

There is no question of forgiving Ravi for his acts, she said. "I will fight and this Laxmi Hebbalkar won't rest until he is punished for insulting the women's community by using this derogatory word," she added.

Noting that she would request the Chairman of the Legislative Council and the CM to ensure the completion of police investigation at the earliest and FSL report has to come, Hebbalkar said the opposition BJP is portraying Ravi as a "god" before the state. "Their (BJP) masks should be removed" On December 20, the Karnataka High Court had ordered the immediate release of Ravi in its interim order, observing that police failed to follow the procedures in arresting him.

However, it directed Ravi to co-operate with the investigation and be available for questioning.

Reacting to Hebbalkar, Ravi said he doesn't need her forgiveness and won't be cowed down by her threats.

"Indulging in goondagiri, taking me on rounds covering four districts while in custody after arrest, subjecting me to mental torture, attacking me physically -- who did all this and who was behind it? it has to come out from the investigation," he said while explaining the treatment meted out to him by police following his arrest on Thursday.

Addressing reporters here, Legislative Council chairman Horatti said nothing was recorded after the adjournment of LC on December 19.

"There are no videos available with us regarding that incident. Only we can have the authentic audios, videos and records," he said, pointing out that no one outside the Council is allowed to take videos and record audios.

"If anyone outside the council has a video on this that should be sent to FSL. Based on the FSL report we will take action.” When he was told that a video was in circulation where Ravi is purportedly heard using derogatory words, the Council chairman said, “Nothing has been recorded after the adjournment of the House. If someone is saying that it is recorded then it is fake. It is not related to us.” If someone says they have the video, then let them come to us, then we will see. He also termed Ravi allegedly using derogatory words against Laxmi Hebbalkar inside the council hall a ‘closed chapter’ for him, since it happened after the adjournment of the House.

Stating that the videos in circulation will be verified if Chairman permits, Parameshwara said, "It (videos) can be verified....if they have to be verified, we will give it to FSL and take action. Chairman has to write about videos that are in circulation and ask the police to verify it. We will get it verified by the FSL. It cannot be done without his permission. Police will seek permission, if given they will do, if not no..." Meanwhile, a case has been registered against unknown persons for allegedly attempting to attack Ravi in the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha on December 19.

The case was registered at Hirebagewadi police station in Belagavi on Sunday under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for criminal intimidation, unlawful assembly, wrongful restraint and criminal assault, based on a letter from council secretariat, police said.

On the FIR being registered against unnamed persons, Ravi said, "We know the names, there are also CCTV videos of their faces. Two are Hebbalkar's personal assistants... our advocates will provide the names and visuals to the police commissioner (Belagavi)." Further claiming that Hebbalkar, Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, Minister Bosaraju, Congress MLCs Naseer Ahmed, Channaraj Hattiholi threatened him inside the council, he said, "I have named them and given a complaint to the police." PTI KSU ROH