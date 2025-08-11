Karnataka: K N Rajanna asked to resign for questioning Rahul Gandhi's 'vote chori' charges

Bengaluru: Karnataka Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna has been asked to resign, sources in the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s office said on Monday.

"Rajanna has been asked to resign," a top source in the Chief Minister’s office told PTI.

Earlier in the day, Rajanna questions Rahul Gandhi's 'vote theft' charges against the Election Commission.

Rajanna said, "Look, if we just start talking about such things casually, there will be different opinions. When was the voter list prepared? It was prepared when our own government was in power. At that time, was everyone just sitting quietly with eyes closed?"

He further added, "These irregularities happened right in front of our eyes — we should feel ashamed. We didn’t take care of it at the time. That’s why we must be alert in the future....In Mahadevapura, there was indeed fraud. One person was registered in three different places and voted in all three. But when the draft electoral rolls are being prepared, we have to monitor them, right?... When the draft electoral rolls are made, we must file objections — that is our responsibility. At that time, we kept quiet, and now we are talking."

Rajanna held a meeting with the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the Vidhana Soudha.

The matter became a talking point during the Karnataka Assembly session on Monday, with the BJP legislators demanding that the Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, H K Patil, and Rajanna clear the air on this matter.

Rajanna, a Siddaramaiah loyalist, has been in the news for the past two months when he claimed that there would be an ‘August Revolution’, hinting at a major upheaval in the government.