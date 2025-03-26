Karnataka Minister Khandre calls for stricter penalties for illegal tree felling

Bengaluru, Mar 26 (PTI) Karnataka Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment Eshwar Khandre on Wednesday directed officials to take steps to amend the Preservation of Trees Act, proposing a tenfold increase in the fines and stricter penalties for illegal tree felling.

The minister, instructing the Additional Chief Secretary of the department and the Chief of Forest Force, cited the Supreme Court observation that "cutting down a large number of trees is like killing human beings, or worse than that", his office said in a statement.

Khandre also mentioned in his note to the officials that the SC has discouraged leniency in imposing fines, and has stressed the need to increase the penalty for illegal tree felling to Rs 1 lakh per tree.

"In the current situation where the entire world is facing the challenges of global warming and climate change, it is the responsibility of everyone to protect the earth and hand it over safely to the next generation, and to preserve nature and the environment," he said.

Citing the Sanskrit adage “Dharmo Rakshati Rakshitah”, he remarked that it is time to change it to “Vriksho (tree) Rakshati Rakshitah”.

"If trees that have grown for tens and hundreds of years are not protected, the world will face great danger in the future." In this context, he reiterated his directive to amend the Preservation of Trees Act. PTI KSU ROH