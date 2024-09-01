Karnataka Minister Khandre seeks report on wild animals dying by electrocution

Bengaluru, Sep 1 (PTI) Peeved at the growing incidents of wild animals dying due to electrocution, Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre has sought details from the forest officials about the number of such instances in the past five years and the action taken against the culprits.

In a letter to the Additional Chief Secretary in the Forest and Environment Department and the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, Khandre also said that hence forth, they should send a copy of the postmortem report on the wild animals which die of electrocution.

The officers should also send him a detailed report on the cause and action taken against those who put up an electrical fence to protect their crops.

In the recent past, many animals, mostly elephants and their calves have died due to electrocution.