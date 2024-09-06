Karnataka Minister launches Biotechnology Policy

Bengaluru, Sep 6 (PTI) Karnataka Biotechnology Policy 2024-2029 marks a landmark moment in the journey to establish the state as a global biotechnology leader, said its IT/ BT Minister Priyank Kharge on Friday.

Kharge launched the policy that aims to enable 'focused transformation through impactful implementation.' "The bioeconomy in Karnataka has experienced extraordinary growth. The contribution of the innovative and entrepreneurial spirit of startups has been significant in shaping the future of Karnataka's bioeconomy and we are proud to support and nurture their efforts," he added. PTI JR SS