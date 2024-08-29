Karnataka Minister M B Patil defends KIADB plot allotment to Rahul Kharge's trust

Bengaluru, Aug 29 (PTI) Karnataka Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil on Thursday charged BJP leader Chalavadi Narayaswamy with 'fabricating' an issue over the allotment of a civic amenity (CA) plot to Rahul Kharge's trust.

Patil quipped that Narayaswamy is "not Harishchandra" (a reference to legendary king known for his truthfulness) and said unlike Rahul Kharge, the saffron party leader is not an entrepreneur.

Rahul Kharge is AICC President Mallikarjuna Kharge's son and Karnataka Information Technology Minister Priyank Kharge's brother.

During a press conference here, Patil presented documents to support his claims and highlighted that Chalavadi had acquired a two-acre KIADB (Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board) plot in the Hebbal Industrial Area of Mysuru 18 years ago, but has failed to establish any industrial unit there. "Instead, he has merely put up a shed." The Minister referred to Rahul Kharge's credentials and noted that he has cleared the UPSC exam twice and was an engineering graduate and a DRDO awardee.

"Should we have allotted land to someone flouting norms like the BJP did during its reign, sidelining eligible applicants such as Rahul Kharge?" he asked.

In a statement shared by the Minister's Office, Patil also claimed that Chalavadi recently requested an additional six months to utilise the plot allotted to him 18 years ago. "If he fails again, the plot will be reclaimed by the government." "For name's sake, he (Chalavadi) has put up a 'for hire' board there. In that case, what moral ground does he have to make allegations against a leader of high stature like AICC President Mallikarjuna Kharge?" he wondered.

Patil further said Chalavadi initially obtained the plot in 2006 by stating that he would establish a company called 'Brindavan Software.' Later, the BJP leader claimed he would set up a garments unit under the same name, and subsequently announced plans to establish a warehouse. However, none of these projects have materialised.

When the government issued an order to reclaim the land, Chalavadi challenged it in the High Court and secured a stay order. "Instead of correcting himself, he has engaged in acts of cheap publicity," the Minister was quoted as saying in the statement.

Patil also pointed out that Chalavadi should remember that his current status is largely due to Mallikarjuna Kharge.

"Kharge nominated Chalavadi as Railway Users Committee President when he was the Railway Minister. But, under the illusion that he would become a great leader in the BJP, he is now questioning Kharge, showing his ingratitude," the Minister alleged.