Karnataka Minister M B Patil meets Kumaraswamy over Global Investors Meet

Bengaluru, Jan 22 (PTI) Karnataka Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil, along with a delegation met Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy in New Delhi on Wednesday, seeking support and guidance for the state's upcoming Global Investors Meet.

During the meeting, Patil highlighted Karnataka's initiatives to attract global investments and enhance industrial growth, a release issued by the Ministry of Large and Medium Industries said.

Kumaraswamy reiterated the Centre's commitment to supporting Karnataka's endeavours to strengthen its industrial and economic base.

He also acknowledged the importance of such collaborative efforts in boosting India's growth story and wished the Global Investors Meet great success in bringing transformative opportunities to Karnataka, added the release.

Patil concluded a series of strategic roadshows in Delhi, engaging with industry leaders to explore investment opportunities and reaffirm Karnataka's position as a global investment hub.

The roadshows positioned Invest Karnataka 2025 as a premier summit for innovation, sustainability, and inclusive growth. PTI JR KH