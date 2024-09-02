Karnataka Minister M B Patil refutes allegations over allotment of plots to pvt firm

Bengaluru, Sep 2 (PTI) Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil on Monday said personal relationships should not be unnecessarily linked to government decisions regarding allocation of Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) plots to private firms.

He also clarified that he and his family members have not obtained any 'G-Category' site or industrial/ civic amenities (CA) plot from KIADB or Karnataka Housing Board (KHB) during their entire political career.

The Minister was responding to the charge levelled by the leader of the opposition in the legislative council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy that he allotted a CA site in the Aerospace Park to a private firm as a ‘quid pro quo’.

"Our family has had a relationship with Bagmane Tech Park for about 30 years. Companies such as Bagmane, Prestige, Brigade Group, Embassy, and Mantri have contributed to the growth of Bengaluru. However, there is no connection between the bond we share at an individual family level and the decisions made at the government level," Patil said.

He further clarified that Bagmane was allotted a KIADB plot at Aerospace Park based solely on their credentials, following their submission of an application for it.

"How can Chalavadi (Narayanaswamy) fail to understand such simple facts?" Patil wondered, according to a statement by his office.

Citing the election affidavit filed by Patil, wherein he had declared having a loan of Rs 4 crore, borrowed from Bagmane Tech Park, Narayanaswamy said, the CA site had been allotted to Vaigai Investments, and both Bagmane and Vaigai firms have the same director.

Raising questions over the allotment of the CA site and alleging irregularities, he further claimed that CA sites were being allotted for the construction of hotels and apartments. PTI KSU ROH