Karnataka Minister orders probe into death of male Tiger in Shivamogga

Bengaluru, Feb 19 (PTI) Karnataka Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment Eshwar Khandre has directed officials to conduct a thorough investigation into the death of a seven to eight year-old male tiger, whose carcass was found in the backwaters of Ambaligola reservoir at Byrapura in Shivamogga district.

The Minister, in a note addressed to the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests & Chief Wildlife Warden, on February 18, said pictorial reports have been published in the media that the tiger also had a bullet (pellet) injury, and has instructed to investigate this and submit a factual report within 10 days.

Citing media reports about locals expressing suspicion that the animal may have been killed elsewhere and dumped here, as no tiger has ever been seen in the area where the carcass was found, Khandre has also instructed for investigation in this matter. PTI KSU ROH