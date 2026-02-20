Karnataka minister orders safari resumption from Feb 21 with strict curbs

Mysuru (Karnataka), Feb 20 (PTI) Safari operations, suspended after the human-tiger conflict, will resume with conditions from February 21, following Minister Eshwar Khandre’s directive on Friday to strictly enforce guidelines.

The state forest minister reviewed the situation with officials from Mysuru, Kodagu and Chamarajanagar, and said an order would be issued to restart safaris from Saturday.

Khandre warned that any violation of the conditions would make officials accountable.

“Only 50 per cent of the safari vehicles and staff in use prior to November 7 should be deployed. Operations should be conducted mainly through buses, with minimal use of campers and jeeps. Detailed instructions will be issued,” he said.

Khandre directed officials to identify human–wildlife conflict-prone areas in Bandipur and Nagarahole and intensify patrolling.

“Precautionary measures must ensure wild animals do not enter residential areas, preventing loss of life and crop damage,” he said.

Following the death of a farmer in a tiger attack in Mysuru district, safari operations in Nagarahole and Bandipur tiger reserves were suspended on November 7, 2025.

According to the minister’s office, a 100-km stretch along the Bandipur boundary has been identified as highly sensitive, with 25 camps to be set up at five-km intervals.

“Local residents will be appointed as ‘forest friends’ at each camp to monitor wildlife movement. Proposals for facilities such as thermal drones and vehicles must be submitted in writing,” he said.

He said protecting people living on forest fringes is as important as wildlife conservation, with equal emphasis on crop protection.

“Thirty-five per cent of safari revenue should be used for skill training for youth in fringe villages, cattle fodder supply and children’s education,” he said.

Khandre stressed that conservation depends on local community support and directed staff to maintain cordial relations with residents and involve them in conservation efforts.

“Permanent staff must use the internally developed e-patrolling software, while outsourced staff in tiger reserves should use the e-stripe system,” he said.

Wildlife movement should be monitored at the integrated command centre, with prompt instructions issued to field staff. Complaints received on helpline 1926 must be addressed immediately, he added.

The minister also directed measures to prevent forest fires in Nagarahole, Bandipur and Biligiri Ranganatha Hills during summer.

“Steps must ensure tigers, leopards, elephants and other wildlife do not stray out of forests due to shortages of food and water,” he said. PTI AMP SSK