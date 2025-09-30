Karnataka Minister Parameshwara urges SIT to complete Dharmasthala probe at earliest

Bengaluru, Sept 30 (PTI) Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday said the government directed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing allegations of “multiple murders, rapes and burials” in Dharmasthala to complete the investigation at the earliest.

He also said the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) reports in connection with the case are pending.

Speaking to reporters, Parameshwara said, "SIT is doing its job. FSL reports have to come. The recently discovered materials have been sent to FSL. We have asked them to finalise and send the reports on what was found earlier. We have told the SIT to complete the probe at the earliest." "One after the other, people coming and filing applications in connection with the probe cannot continue; there should be an end." Further, he said, "We cannot tell the SIT to complete the probe tomorrow or the day after. They will require information or material to conclude the probe. The FSL report has to come; those reports have to be finalised. Considering all those things, SIT will act." The controversy erupted after a complainant, later identified as C N Chinnaiah and arrested on charges of perjury, claimed to have buried several bodies, including women with signs of sexual assault, in Dharmasthala over the past two decades, implicating the administrators of the local temple.

The SIT, formed by the state government, has conducted searches at multiple locations identified by the complainant in forested areas along the banks of the Netravathi River, recovering skeletal remains at two sites.

Earlier this month, the SIT recovered additional remains during a search operation in the Banglegudde forest area near the Netravathi bathing ghat.

On a question relating to a Supreme Court order in May dismissing a writ petition filed by the complainant and others, Parameshwara said the SIT may consider that factor in their report.

On the delay in action against activist Mahesh Shetty Thimarody, Parameshwara said, "Let’s see what happens in court. Action will be taken against him, or he will be arrested in accordance with the law by the police. The government will not interfere or give instructions. Police will take action as they have to." Thimarody is said to be among a group of people who supported the complainant Chinnaiah in the case of allegations against Dharmasthala. He had also been spearheading the campaign seeking justice for a 2012 rape-and-murder case involving a college-going girl.

This followed police reports citing several cases against him, including unlawful assembly, rioting, assault, criminal intimidation, disobedience of police orders, spreading false information, and violations under various sections of the Arms Act.