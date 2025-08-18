Karnataka Minister Parameswahara orders action against person who accused CM of killing 28 people

Bengaluru, Aug 18 (PTI) Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Monday said he has instructed officials to take legal action against a person who has alleged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's involvement in the murder of 28 people.

The issue was raised by the opposition BJP in the Legislative Assembly, questioning the government's inaction against the person who levelled the allegations.

Although the name was not taken by the Home Minister, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar or senior BJP leaders, official sources and some BJP legislators identified the person as Mahesh Shetty Thimarody in the Assembly.

Thimarody had spearheaded the fight for justice for the II year PU student from Ujire, who was raped and murdered in Dharmasthala in 2012. He was also prominent among those who demanded justice and probe, following the claims of mass murder, rape, and mass burials in Dharmasthala, over the past two decades.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the state government is probing the claims of mass murder, rape, and mass burials in Dharmasthala.

"Do you think the government is so helpless? I'm unable to understand... let's not make that person (who made allegations against CM) big. There are multiple cases against that person. I have given instructions to take action against that person. Such people cannot be left just like that," Parameshwara said.

He said, "There are laws in the country, we will invoke the law and ensure that he is punished. We will take action mercilessly." However, speaking on the issue in the Assembly post lunch, the state Home Minister informed the House that the allegations were made on May 27, 2023, before the current government was formed.

"He has not spoken now, probably I think our government was not yet completely formed when he spoke. I don't know why the opposition raised the issue now," he said.

Parameshwara said there are 18 cases against that person and vowed to take "merciless action" against him in accordance with the law.

Earlier, during the Zero Hour, Leader of Opposition R Ashoka said, sought to know why the government has not taken any action despite the murder allegations being made against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

"The legislature session is underway and the Dharmasthala issue has been discussed. A person who has been making allegations about serial killings in Dharmasthala has claimed that the Chief Minister is involved in the killing of 28 people. Allegations are being made against the Chief Minister during the session, is this a goonda state?" he asked.

The very team which put pressure on the CM to form an SIT in the Dharmasthala "serial murder and burials case" has made these allegations against the Chief Minister, he said. "Will the government form an SIT into these allegations too and will you carry out exhumations at the places he shows?" Ashoka demanded that the state Home Minister respond to this and make a statement on behalf of the government.

Senior BJP MLA Sunil Kumar asked whether the government is accepting the allegations made against the CM, or will action be taken if they are false.

"If you are silent, it means allegations are true. If not, take action," he urged.

At this point, Parmeshwara said, "We are not silent, we will give a befitting response." Another senior BJP MLA Suresh Kumar said, "Untreated sewage" is appearing on social media.

"If a person can say that the Chief Minister has committed 28 murders and if the government cannot take immediate action, how are we allowing it.....how can we tolerate it?" he added.

Intervening, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said allegations have also been made against a BJP national General Secretary.

"What I'm trying to say is, let's not take names of such people and make them leaders. The state Home Minister will take action," he said.

Shivakumar said he informed Siddaramaiah about the allegations made against him after Congress MLA Shivalinge Gowda brought the matter to his attention at the legislature party meeting.

"Siddaramaiah had not seen or heard about the allegations till then, I explained it to him. He subsequently gave necessary instructions to the Home Minister and the Home Minister will deal with it." PTI KSU ROH