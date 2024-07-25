Karnataka: H K Patil calls BJP’s all-night agitation against MUDA 'scam' a 'political drama'

Bengaluru: Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil on Thursday slammed the opposition BJP over its all-night agitation in the Karnataka legislature after the party's demand to discuss the MUDA 'scam' was denied.

Patil said the BJP has used the ongoing legislative session for their political advantage despite explaining to them why the adjournment motion into the alternative site (plot) scam in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) cannot be taken up.

He said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has ordered an investigation into the irregularities in the MUDA by a retired judge of the High Court.

“The CM has formed a commission to investigate the allegations against him. Is there any example of a chief minister forming a commission of inquiry when there was an allegation against him?” Patil asked.

He sought to know from the opposition BJP and its ally JD(S) if there is any instance of former Chief Ministers H D Kumaraswamy, B S Yeddyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai setting up a commission.

“ The opposition party should have appreciated the CM's stand. This (overnight agitation) is just a political drama,” the Minister said in a statement.

He reminded that the opposition is not ready to discuss the landslide at Shirur in the Uttara Kannada district.

Patil alleged that the BJP is also not keen on discussing the bills on One Nation One Election, Re-establishing Common Entrance Test (CET) against National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET) and several others for the benefit of people.

It is alleged that alternative sites were allotted to Siddaramaiah's wife Parvathi in an upmarket area in Mysuru, which had higher property value as compared to the location of her land which had been "acquired" by the MUDA.

Several supporters of Siddaramaiah too have allegedly "benefitted this way," BJP leaders alleged.

The MUDA had allotted plots to Parvathi under a 50:50 ratio scheme in lieu of 3.16 acres of her land, where MUDA developed a residential layout.

The controversial scheme envisages allotting 50 per cent of developed land to the land loser in lieu of undeveloped land acquired for forming layouts.