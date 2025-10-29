Karnataka minister Patil inaugurates RangSons Aerospace facility following tie-up with Boeing

Mysuru, Oct 29 (PTI) Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries M B Patil on Wednesday inaugurated a new state-of-the-art unit of RangSons Aerospace, a Mysuru-based company that recently entered into a partnership with Boeing.

On the occasion, the minister also distributed certificates to 60 ITI graduates who received skill training at the company.

Patil said it was truly a milestone that the RangSons family, who once traded in incense sticks, has now made a distinct mark in the aerospace sector. He noted that they have built their new facility adjacent to the existing one.

"The Department of Industries will extend all necessary support for their initiatives in the aerospace field. It is heartening to see that this new unit matches global standards in scale, design, and ambition," Patil was quoted as saying in a statement from his office.

He lauded the partnership between RangSons Aerospace and Boeing, calling it "highly commendable", and said the new facility features cutting-edge production systems and modern engineering laboratories.

"RangSons’ commitment to precision manufacturing of global standards stands as a fine example of industrial excellence. There can be no better evidence that our aerospace companies are fully capable of meeting global market demands," he said.

Highlighting the importance of skill development, the minister said, "Skill training plays a vital role in the aerospace sector, and it is commendable that RangSons Aerospace is actively contributing in this direction." "The fact that nearly 70 per cent of those trained here have been employed by the company itself is a welcome step, providing local youth with employment opportunities right at their doorstep," he added.

Patil said the government would continue to support such collaborative initiatives. Karnataka accounts for nearly 65 per cent of India’s aerospace and defence business, and RangSons’ new venture provides a further boost to the 'Make in India' mission, he added.

Emphasising Karnataka's leadership in the sector, Patil said, "The state has a well-developed supply chain, R&D institutions, and a large pool of engineering talent that supports the aerospace ecosystem, placing Karnataka at the forefront nationally. The RangSons–Boeing collaboration further strengthens this position." "Our focus must be on equipping young people with the skills needed for such industries. Only then can we gain global recognition and effectively compete on the world stage," he said.