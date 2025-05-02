Karnataka Minister Shivanand Patil submits his resignation, challenges Yatnal for polls

Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister Shivanand Patil on Friday submitted his resignation as MLA from Basavana Bagevadi segment to Legislative Assembly Speaker U T Khader.

He said he was resigning as MLA after accepting the challenge thrown at him by Vijayapura City MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal to contest against him electorally.

Patil, who holds Textiles, Sugarcane Development and Agricultural Marketing portfolios, has, however, requested the Speaker to accept his resignation, only if Yatnal too quits and his resignation is accepted.

In his resignation letter, Patil said Yatnal had challenged him, stating that he would resign as MLA from his Vijayapura City assembly constituency and would contest against him from his Basavana Bagevadi segment.

"I have accepted his challenge and have decided to contest against him in the election. Hence, I'm resigning as MLA from Basavana Bagevadi, which I'm representing," he said.

"Hence, I request you (Speaker) to accept my resignation only after Basangouda Patil Yatnal, as challenged, resigns from his MLA post and his resignation is accepted," he added.

Yatnal had won from Vijayapura city segment in 2023 Assembly polls as a BJP candidate. He was recently expelled by BJP from the primary membership of the party for six years, for repeated violations of the party discipline.

Speaker Khader said Patil's resignation will be examined, and a decision will be taken in accordance with the Constitution and rules.

"He (Patil) had resigned, stating that it was a question of his dignity, as a challenge was thrown at him. Let's see what happens," he said.

To a question that the format of resignation was not as per rules, the Speaker said it will be examined.

Speaking to reporters later, Patil said Yatnal had set the Friday deadline for him to resign, and he had resigned before that, accepting the challenge.

"I have accepted the challenge and resigned. I only request him (Yatnal) that -- you asked me to contest against you. You too resign as MLA from Vijayapura city, as I have. If you want me to contest from there (Vijayapura city) I will contest from there or if you want to contest from Basavana Bagevadi, I am ready for it," he said.

"Let this end here. Either I or he should survive politically. The people of Vijapura or Basavana Bagevadi will decide. So I have resigned. I have requested the Speaker to accept my resignation an hour before Yatnal resigns. Let my resignation be accepted before him. Let's face the people and let the people decide," he added.

Patil said this decision of his was purely personal, and had nothing to do with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah or the Congress party.

"I have no pain about losing a minister post. When I quit as MLA, naturally I will have to quit as minister too," he added.

Patil also hit out at Yatnal for commenting that his family's original surname was "Hachadad" and not Patil, and for making personal remarks against him.

"When I was born, my father's name was Patil. What can I do...." he said.