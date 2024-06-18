Karnataka minister to meet Union Minister Kumaraswamy on developing semiconductor industry

Bengaluru, Jun 18 (PTI) Karnataka Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil, emphasising the state government's commitment to developing the semiconductor industry, said on Tuesday that he has plans to meet Union Heavy Industries Minister H D Kumaraswamy to discuss the matter.

Pointing out that US-based Micron Technology received a significant 70 per cent incentive for their project in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat, with 50 per cent coming from the central government and 20 per cent from the state government, he underscored the need for similar support for Karnataka to foster the semiconductor sector.

"It is crucial for the central government to provide equal opportunities and support for all states," he said. PTI KSU ANE