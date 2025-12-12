Karnataka minister warns of criminal proceedings against those involved in land scam

Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 12 (PTI) The Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda told the Legislative Council on Friday that criminal proceedings and departmental action would be initiated against officials and land mafia involved in the illegal grant of 'Bagair Hukum' land.

Replying to a question raised by MLC Ramesh Babu during Zero Hour, the minister said the department had uncovered serious irregularities in Chikkanayakanahalli taluk, where fake cultivation certificates were allegedly issued in farmers’ names to facilitate encroachment.

Gowda said, “We cannot tolerate the practice of illegally granting government land to land grabbers. Around 98 people in Chikkanayakanahalli taluk have been issued cultivation certificates in the names of farmers. An FIR has already been filed against the land grabbers who applied for land accounts using these fake certificates.” He said an investigation team was constituted on November 13 and sent to Chikkanayakanahalli soon after the matter came to the government’s notice.

"The investigation is underway. It is not possible to tamper with files without the support of record room officials. Hence, FIRs have been filed against all officials who were in charge of the record room in Chikkanayakanahalli taluk from 2018 onwards," the Minister informed the House.

He said the team is also verifying signatures on the fake certificates to ascertain which ones are genuine and which are forged.

Officials have sought one more week to submit the report, he said, adding that the government is treating the matter seriously and will initiate criminal cases and disciplinary action against all officials found involved once the report is received. PTI GMS ADB