Karnataka Ministers in Delhi as Congress convenes meet to discuss strategies for LS elections

Bengaluru, Jan 11 (PTI) Karnataka Ministers on Thursday headed to New Delhi to attend a meeting convened by the central leadership of the Congress to discuss strategies for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the State.

Ministers K N Rajanna, K J George, B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan, G Parameshwara, Laxmi Hebbalkar, N S Boseraju and R B Thimmapur are among those who flew to the national capital in the morning, Congress sources said.

“The information we have is that 29 ministers have been summoned to Delhi to discuss strategies,” a senior Congress leader told PTI.

According to him, the key focus this time is to identify the right candidates, and find ways to counter the Rama temple issue so that it does not adversely affect the party's poll prospects in Karnataka.

“The ministers will be asked to publicise the five guarantees (pre-poll promises of the party) and various other welfare schemes of the state government. Our key strength in the Lok Sabha election is our five guarantees, which no other state has implemented,” the Congress leader claimed.

While Rama temple may come up for discussion, the Congress leader said the party is not unduly worried about it.

“We are not very much thinking about the Ram Temple issue because the Hindu community itself is divided with four Shankaracharyas reportedly not attending the consecration ceremony at Ayodhya on January 22,” a Congress source said.

He also underlined that the demand by some Ministers that three deputy chief ministers should be appointed in Karnataka may not come up for discussion in the meeting.

“Our party president (M) Mallikarjun Kharge has snubbed the ministers and MLAs demanding it. He has strictly told them not to raise this issue till the elections are over,” the source said.

The Congress put up a dismal show in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka, where it won just one of the total 28 seats. PTI GMS RS RS