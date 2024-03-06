Karnataka Minister's remarks raise pitch for 'Dalit CM' call

Bengaluru, Mar 6 (PTI) Karnataka Social Welfare Minister HC Mahadevappa has raised the issue of Dalits not being chosen for the post of chief minister, stating that the community does not rally behind their leaders, unlike others.

The minister--a Dalit-- cited examples of chief ministers like Siddaramaiah, B S Yediyurappa and H D Deve Gowda and said that they got the post due to support from their communities, which in the case of Dalits wasn't happening.

"Siddaramaiah, B S Yediyurappa and H D Deve Gowda became Chief Minister because of support from their community. But the situation of Dalits is such that 'Our votes, but leadership to someone else'," he said on Tuesday, while addressing the Karnataka State Government SC/ST Employees Coordination Committee yesterday.

"Why did Siddaramaiah (Kuruba) become Chief Minister? Why did Yediyurappa (Lingayat) become Chief Minister? also Deve Gowda (Vokkaliga)? Because they have public (community) support, while we are voting to whomsoever we want, with our eyes shut. Our votes, but leadership to someone," the minister added.

"Despite voting unitedly, if a situation comes where we (Dalits) have to ask for the Chief Minister position (for the community), who is responsible for it? It is us. Because, we are not following our leader," Mahadevappa said.

Noting that Ambedkar had spoken about the need for Dalits to sit at policy making positions, the minister said that it was to fulfill the needs and aspirations of the community.

"I'm not in a policy making position, Dr Parameshwara (Home Minister) is not in a policy making position, neither is Kharge (RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge). Because all of you have not followed the leader, you have never followed any leader, you have never identified -- he is our leader in this particular party. Look at others, if you go to any constituency, they will say such and such leader will have to come (as a Minister)," he said.

"A person who contests the election protects the community's interest there. But you vote without looking at who is the candidate and we are pushing ourselves to a situation where we have to plead (before others)," he added.

On Wednesday, Mahadevappa chose to clarify that his statement was addressed to the Dalit community and wasn't a comment about the Congress party. He pointed out that Congress had chosen several Dalits as chief ministers in other states. "Babasaheb Ambedkar had said that he was not happy with the reservation and wanted his people to sit in the policy making positions whether it is Superintendent of Police (SP), Deputy Commissioners (DC), Judges, CM, PM. So, people have to unite and build leadership qualities and should give rise to such a situation." Speaking to media persons, the minister said that he had given a call to Dalits to unite.

"In today's caste politics, people go behind leaders from their respective castes, but you (Dalits) vote under an ideology and keep quiet. We, who have given votes, have to then go with folded hands before others, who have become leaders and are running the administration on the basis of their caste support. So I have asked the community to unite," he said.

Noting that there have been several Dalit Chief Ministers chosen by the Congress in other states, he said, "Other parties will also have to do it. My statement was directed at the community and not about the party." Dalits need to occupy policy making positions across the country, not just in Karnataka, he said, adding that all parties should take a call on this as SC/STs are 24 per cent (of the population).

The subject of a Dalit chief minister has been doing the rounds since November last year, after a dinner meeting at Home Minister Parameshwara's residence in November last year, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Minister Satish Jarkiholi and Mahadevappa in attendance. It had triggered rumours that Parameshwara (A Dalit) could be in the race to be chief minister in the event of a change of guard.

These developments had gained significance amid claims and counter claims within the Congress party about replacing the chief minister.

There is speculation that Siddaramaiah may have to make way for Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress president D K Shivakumar after two-and-half years of this dispensation. PTI KSU RS SDP