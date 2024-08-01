Karnataka Ministers take exception to Governor's 'show-cause notice' to CM on MUDA 'scam'

Bengaluru, Aug 1 (PTI) Ministers in the Siddaramaiah Cabinet on Thursday took exception to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot issuing a "show-cause notice" to the Chief Minister asking him to explain why prosecution sanction must not be accorded in connection with the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment 'scam.' Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre saw it as a "conspiracy to topple a democratically elected government." "We will wage a legal and political battle", he said. "We will take it legally," Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge told reporters.

Kharge said the notice has been served "without any information and without seeking clarification." PTI KSU RS RS