Karnataka Ministers urge Cong high command to 'put full stop' to CM change rumours

Bengaluru, Oct 7 (PTI) Two senior Ministers in Siddaramaiah-led Cabinet on Tuesday urged the Congress high command to put an end to speculations about a possible change in Karnataka's Chief Minister later this year.

Speculations are rife about a change of guard in the state when the Congress government reaches the halfway mark of its five-year term in November, referred to by some as the "November revolution".

"High command has to say -- full stop. If they say, it will be good, if not it will create confusion among bureaucracy and within the party. In my opinion a full stop has to be put to this topic at the earliest," PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi told reporters in response to a question.

Concurring with Jarkiholi, Home Minister G Parameshwara too asked the party leadership to resolve the uncertainty.

"What Satish Jarkiholi has said is right, every day we are seeing, each one (from the party) giving different statements in the media. His (Jarkiholi) statement that the issue should be resolved is correct. The high command will do it. The high command is aware and know what medicine has to be given in what situation... As Satish Jarkiholi has said, I too will say -- solve the confusion," he said.

There has been speculation within state's political circles, especially in the ruling Congress, for some time now about a potential change in Chief Minister later this year, linked to a power-sharing agreement between incumbent Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar.

Congress MLA from Kunigal H D Ranganath and former Mandya MP L R Shivarame Gowda had recently renewed the debate about Chief Minister change by claiming that Shivakumar will become the next CM of the state. Gowda also said that it will happen in November.

Siddaramaiah however, subsequently reiterated that he would serve the full term.

There was stiff competition between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar for the CM's post after the declaration of Assembly election results in May 2023, and the Congress had managed to convince the latter and made him the Deputy CM.

There were some reports at the time that a compromise had been reached based on a "rotational chief minister formula," according to which Shivakumar will become CM after two-and-half years, but they have not been officially confirmed by the party.