Karnataka Minister's wife files complaint with women's commission against BJP media cell

Bengaluru, Oct 4 (PTI) Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao's wife Tabassum Rao on Friday lodged a complaint with the state women's commission against the social media cell of the BJP's Karnataka unit for alleged derogatory comments against her in a social media post.

The BJP locked horns with the Minister for his statement on October 2 claiming that Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar used to eat beef. In a post on 'X' on Thursday, the BJP had asked: "Honourable @Dineshgrao, did your father Gundurao of Brahmin community tell you that Veer Savarkar, a Brahmin, used to eat beef or your wife Tabassum of Muslim community told you?" Taking objection, Tabassum alias Tabu said on 'X', "Filed a complaint with Karnataka Women's Commission against BJP for their continuous derogatory and communal statements against me, despite not being in active politics. Attacking a woman is petty. Women deserve respect, not abuse." In her complaint she said, "As the wife of Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, I have been subjected to unwarranted attacks and communal references, simply because of my marriage and my Muslim faith." She said she has already filed a defamation suit against B|P leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal for his derogatory comments in the past.

"Unfortunately, this has become a routine with BJP leaders and their social media handles targeting me repeatedly," Tabassum alleged. "As someone not involved in politics, I find it reprehensible that my personal life and community are being dragged into the political arena. It is unacceptable to target family members of politicians simply because of their relationship," the Minister's wife said. She requested the Commission to take strong action against the office-bearers of the state BJP and those handling their social media accounts for making "derogatory comments against her, damaging her reputation and causing emotional distress." PTI GMS VGN