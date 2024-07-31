Karnataka Minister’s wife Tabassum Rao records sworn-in statement against BJP MLA Yatnal

Bengaluru, Jul 31 (PTI) Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao’s wife Tabassum Rao recorded her statement against former Union Minister and BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal before a special court here on Wednesday. She had filed a criminal defamation case against Yatnal on April six this year after the Vijayapura BJP MLA had, referring to the Minister's inter-religious marriage to her, allegedly said that the Congress leader's house is "half Pakistan." On Wednesday, the 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court Judge N Shivakumar recorded her sworn-in statement.

The court listed the matter for hearing on August seven and eight.