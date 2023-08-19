Karnataka MLA seeks holiday on Nagara Panchami day

Mangaluru, Aug 19 (PTI) Karkala MLA V Sunil Kumar has submitted a memorandum to the Udupi Deputy Commissioner K Vidyakumari requesting her to declare a holiday on August 21 on the occasion of ‘Nagara Panchami.’ Nagara Panchami is a day of traditional worship of ‘Naga’ (snakes) observed by Hindus and Jains in Tulu Nadu comprising regions in the twin districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi.

In the memorandum, the MLA, who is also former state minister, requested that a holiday be declared for all schools and colleges both in the twin districts of Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts on the day, which is a special festival day for Tuluvas. PTI MVG MVG KH