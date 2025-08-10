Karnataka monsoon session: Cong and opposition set for showdown on various issues

Bengaluru, Aug 10 (PTI) The monsoon session of Karnataka legislature is scheduled to begin here on Monday, with the ruling Congress and opposition BJP-JD(S) alliance expected to lock horns on a number of issues.

The opposition is expected to corner the government on several key issues, including its "misrule" and lack of funding for development.

The opposition BJP is likely to raise the government's handling of the RCB victory celebrations, which resulted in the death of 11 people, and alleged mismanagement of fertiliser distribution to farmers.

Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly R Ashoka had already stated that the opposition party will focus on the Congress dispensation's alleged mishandling of flood and rain damage, lack of ministerial visits to affected areas and law and order issues during the legislature session.

Additionally, discussions are expected on Dharmasthala "mass burials" probe, with the opposition likely to question the government's response to the alleged misinformation.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegations of vote theft and criticism of the Election Commission of India and the BJP is expected to spark a debate as the opposition party is prepared to effectively counter it.

The state government's decision to conduct a new caste census and its plan to implement internal reservations for Scheduled Castes (SCs) based on the Justice H N Nagmohan Das Commission report will also be a major point of debate.

The opposition has questioned the need for a new state-level survey when the Centre has decided to include caste enumeration in the upcoming census exercise. It had also voiced concerns about alleged discrepancies in the survey that was held to provide internal reservation among SCs.

The session comes in the backdrop of rumblings in both the ruling Congress and opposition BJP over the leadership issue. While there is speculation about the change of Chief Minister in the Congress, the BJP is faced by internal conflicts over the continuation of B Y Vijayendra as the party state unit president.

The opposition parties have seized on the power tussle between the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, claiming it has weakened the administration.

Several bills including Karnataka Devadasi (Prevention, Prohibition, Relief and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2025, the Greater Bengaluru Governance (Amendment) Bill, 2025 are likely to be tabled during the upcoming session.

Earlier, there were reports that Karnataka Crowd Control (Managing Crowd at Events and Venues of Mass Gathering) Bill, 2025; Karnataka Rohith Vemula Bill, 2025; Karnataka misinformation regulation Bill, 2025; Karnataka hate speech and hate crimes prevention Bill, 2025, may be tabled during the session. Most of them are yet to be cleared by the cabinet. PTI KSU ROH