Karnataka mulls supermarkets for govt employees through MSIL: Minister Patil

Bengaluru, Oct 15 (PTI) Karnataka Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil on Wednesday said the state government is considering a proposal to establish supermarkets for its employees through the state-owned Mysore Sales International Limited (MSIL), modelled on police and army canteens.

The initiative aims to make essential daily-use items available to state government employees at discounted prices, he said.

In this regard, the minister held a preliminary round of discussions with Industries Department Principal Secretary S Selvakumar, MSIL Managing Director Manoja Kumara, and other senior officials, his office said in a statement.

Karnataka has around six lakh government employees, and the proposed plan seeks to benefit their families, Patil added.

Discussions would be held with the Finance Department to explore the possibility of subsidies or tax exemptions for the initiative, he said.

MSIL has been directed to submit a detailed feasibility report within a month on establishing such supermarkets.

Initially, four to five outlets are planned in Bengaluru, with a view to later expanding the facility to district headquarters across the state, he said.

However, the decision will be finalised after receiving the feasibility report.

The initiative is expected to expand the operational scope of the state-owned MSIL and provide an additional revenue source, while also benefiting lakhs of government employees and their families, the minister said. PTI KSU SSK