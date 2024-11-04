Karnataka murder accused escapes from police in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Nov 4 (PTI) An accused arrested in connection with the murder of a Hyderabad-based businessman escaped from the custody of the Karnataka Police when he was brought here for reconstruction of the crime scene, Telangana police said on Monday.

The Karnataka Police in October arrested the wife of the businessman and her two accomplices, including the one who escaped from their custody in connection with the crime.

According to police, the businessman was strangled to death under Ghatkesar police station limits here and the accused drove over 800 km to a coffee estate in Kodagu district in Karnataka with the body and set it on fire.

As part of investigation, a police team from Kodagu had brought the accused to Hyderabad for reconstruction of the crime scene on October 31. Later, they stayed in a lodge for the night but one of the accused escaped from the custody of Karnataka Police after removing the handcuffs, police here said. He also took away the mobile phone of an escort constable.

A case was registered at Pocharam IT Corridor police station under relevant sections of the BNS based on the complaint of the Karnataka Police in this connection, a senior police official of Telangana told PTI.

A joint search operation is underway by Karnataka and Telangana police to nab the accused, the official said, adding that they have some leads. PTI VVK GDK VVK KH