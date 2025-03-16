Karnataka Muslim contractor quota shows Congress’ unethical character, won’t hold up in court: MP CM

Bhopal, Mar 16 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday called Karnataka’s plan for 4 per cent reservation for Muslim contractors a reflection of the ruling Congress’ “unethical character”, stressing that it won’t pass the legal test.

The Cabinet of the Siddaramaiah government in the southern state on Friday approved an amendment to the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements Act, reserving 4 per cent of contracts in (civil) works up to Rs 2 crore and goods/services contracts up to Rs 1 crore for Muslims.

In a post on X, Yadav it was unfair and condemnable that the Congress has made a provision for religion-based reservation for contractors in government works in Karnataka.

“Approving and implementing such rules and provisions through the cabinet to benefit a particular religion in a democratic country is the unethical character of the Congress,” Yadav said.

The CM said the BJP government, in contrast, has been working to uplift Dalits, backward and deprived people to ensure full respect and rights for all sections of society.

“History bears witness to the fact that instead of respecting the Constitution, the Congress has always contributed mainly to creating caste bias and a sense of discrimination among different sections of society.

The Congress works on the ideology of ‘Bharat Jodo Nahi, Bharat Todo’ and this decision of the Karnataka government is an example of this such politics,” he said.

The chief minister said that honourable courts have previously ruled against such religion-based policies multiple times, and this decision by the Congress government will also not hold up in court.

“I strongly criticise this religion-based reservation and would like to request Mallikarjun Kharge (Congress president), who is at the helm of Congress’ leadership, to take appropriate action to reverse the appeasement decision of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah,” Yadav said. PTI ADU NR