Karnataka objects to Maharashtra's case on border issue

Belagavi (Karnataka), Jan 19 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said that the state has objected to the jurisdiction of Maharashtra in a case pertaining to the border issue.

The neighbouring Maharashtra has locked horn with Karnataka on border row, especially claiming that Belagavi should be merged with it.

According to the chief minister, Maharashtra has filed a case in the Supreme Court in this regard.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the Karnataka government will hire a good lawyer to fight the case.

"We will hire a good lawyer. According to me, there is no case. Maharashtra has filed a case. Our objection is on jurisdiction. Jurisdiction has to be decided first whether they have a locus standi or not, whether they are entitled to file a case or not," the CM said.

Responding to a question on reports that about three crore voters in the state have not been mapped as per the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process undertaken by the Election Commission of India, Siddaramaiah said the Congress has cautioned people about it.

"The SIR exercise must be carried out with utmost caution. We have told our Block Level Agents and voters to be cautious," he said.

The chief minister denied that the Congress is taking the SIR politically.

"The Congress will never indulge in politics over the SIR process being conducted by the Election Commission but our only concern is that genuine voters should not be excluded from the voters’ list," he said.

Responding to the demand that municipal corporation elections be held through ballot papers, he said it is also their (Congress) wish.

Commenting on the Governor returning the bill related to the internal reservation among scheduled castes, Siddaramaiah said appropriate explanations would be provided to the questions raised by the Governor regarding the bill.

Replying to a question on his visit to New Delhi, the CM said he would travel to the national capital if he receives a call from the party leadership.

Asked about mining baron and BJP MLA from Gangavathi G Janardhana Reddy’s charges during a public meeting in Ballari that the Congress government was indulging in looting the state, Siddaramaiah said he has no moral right to say so.

"He (Reddy) was the one who went to jail for looting the state. What moral right does he has to say that? Why was he restricted from entering Ballari? The case against him is still pending before the court," the chief minister said.

The opposition BJP has no job other than lying and misleading people, he said, and added that he will speak in the Assembly when the legislative session starts from January 22. PTI GMS GMS KH