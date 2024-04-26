Karnataka officers wear special sarees to encourage voting

Chamarajanagar (Karnataka), Apr 26 (PTI) Eight senior women officers of district administration wore specially-designed silk saris sporting a message that seeks to encourage voter participation which came in for all-round praise.

Chamarajanagar is among the 14 Lok Sabha segments, where voting is underway in Karnataka on Friday.

The eight included Deputy Commissioner of Chamarajanagar Shilpa Nag, who is also the Election Officer for Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituency, who sported a message "Chunavana Parva-Deshada Garva" (festival of election is the country's pride) on their sarees.

"The hand-woven silk sarees are to promote traditional weavers and weaving industry that Chamarajanagar is known for, and also to create awareness about voting," Nag told PTI.

The other officers, who wore these sarees with shades of green and blue, included an Additional Commissioner, three Assistant Returning Officers and two Tahsildars. PTI KSU RS SDP