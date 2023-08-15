Karnataka: One held for illegal trafficking of cattle

Mangaluru, Aug 15 (PTI) One person was arrested in connection with the illegal transportation of cattle at the Charmady check post in Belthangady taluk of Dakshina Kannada district, police said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The driver of the pick-up vehicle transporting the cattle was arrested while the main accused managed to escape from the spot, they said.

The vehicle was confiscated and three cattle inside were rescued in the operation. The arrested have been identified as Padmesh (41) of Moodigere. The main accused Hamid, a resident of Salethur, gave a slip to the police.

The vehicle, which arrived at high speed near the check post on Monday, was stopped by the police. During checking, three cattle were found in the vehicle without required permit. When questioned, the accused admitted that the cattle was being taken for slaughter, sources said.

A case has been registered at the Dharmasthala police station. PTI MVG MVG KH