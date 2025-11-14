Karnataka opens Mekedatu division after SC rejects TN plea against project

Bengaluru, Nov 14 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday said he has opened a dedicated Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir Division under the Water Resources Department and directed officials to begin work on the project, a day after the Supreme Court rejected Tamil Nadu’s plea against it.

Tamil Nadu has been opposing the Mekedatu project, fearing it will cut into its Cauvery water share.

Shivakumar, who also handles the Water Resources portfolio, said he met farmers to address concerns over land loss.

“Today I opened a new division on Mekedatu in the Water Resource Department, inaugurated its office, and decided to identify government land to exchange for the forest or revenue land that will go (submerged),” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

He was speaking at the launch of his Kannada book ‘Neerina Hejje’ (Footprints of water) here where Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his cabinet colleagues and senior government officers and advocates were present.

Shivakumar noted that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) prepared earlier would be revised.

“These measures have been initiated. I am saying this to demonstrate our will power,” he asserted.

Referring to his meeting with the farmers, the Deputy CM said some feared losing their land if the project is implemented.

“I told them whether they need crop or a dam. Some of them tried to politicise it. I told them not to come here for politics. I asked them to step into in my shoes and say what their decision would be. They all agreed,” Shivakumar said.

Following the apex court order on Mekedatu, the MPs from Karnataka now have the responsibility to secure environmental and other clearances at the earliest.

Targeting Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, he accused her of not releasing funds for the Tungabhadra project despite announcing Rs 5,300 crore for it in the Union Budget.

“The announcement was made when the ‘double engine’ government was in power in the state but till now not a penny has been released for Tungabhadra project,” he claimed.

Shivakumar flayed the BJP MPs for not raising the issue in Parliament.

“None of our MPs also spoke on this in the Parliament. Why these MPs should continue in their post? Learn from Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh where the MPs set aside their political differences and come together for the interest of their state,” Shivakumar said.

The Deputy CM also said Karnataka was working to resolve water disputes over Tungabhadra, Krishna and Mahadayi with the neighbouring states.

He charged Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu with not cooperating to resolve issues related to Krishna and Tungabhadra.

“I have called Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu five times and told him that 28 TMC water is going waste, we have to build Navale dam (on Tungabhadra river). He has given some suggestion but he is not ready for meeting. Because they (people of Andhra Pradesh) are getting water, he (Naidu) is not cooperating.

The Mekedatu balancing reservoir project proposes a dam across the Cauvery near the deep gorge of Mekedatu—where the Arkavathi meets the Cauvery on the Ramanagara-Chamarajanagar border. It aims to use 4.75 TMC ft of water to supply drinking water to Bengaluru and nearby areas, while generating about 400 MW of power.

According to officials in the Water Resources Department, the reservoir will act as a buffer, ensuring Tamil Nadu receives its share of Cauvery water without affecting the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) dam levels.

The cost of the project is estimated to be between Rs 9,000 crore and Rs 14,000 crore, officials said.

Speaking on the occasion, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said there was no reason to oppose the Mekedatu project and alleged that the objections were raised only for politics.