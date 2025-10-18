Karnataka orders prior permission for all private events on govt premises

Bengaluru, Oct 18 (PTI) The Karnataka government on Saturday issued orders making prior permission mandatory for private organisations, associations, or groups to use any government property or premises for programmes, events, or processions.

The move comes two days after the state cabinet decided that prior approval must be obtained for using government schools, college premises, and public spaces to conduct any event.

According to the order, the regulation aims to “preserve, protect and ensure proper utilisation” of public properties, including land, buildings, roads, parks, playgrounds, and waterbodies.

The directive follows a report by M A Saleem, Director General and Inspector General of Police (Karnataka), citing unauthorised use and poor maintenance of public premises after private events.

The government noted that such activities were “adversely affecting” government properties.

Under the new rules, prior written permission must be obtained at least three days in advance from the competent authority, defined as the jurisdictional deputy commissioner, commissioner of police, or an authorised officer. These officials may also seek clearances from departments such as PWD, Fire, and Electricity before granting approval.

Applicants and organisers will be jointly and severally liable for any loss, damage, or criminal offences arising from such events and must compensate for any harm to public or private property.

Unauthorised use of government premises will be treated as an unlawful assembly under the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS) 2023, empowering police to take preventive and legal action under the Bharatiya Nagarika Suraksha Samhita (BNSS) 2023, the order added.

Detailed guidelines will be issued by the respective departments to ensure citizens’ constitutional rights are not compromised while granting permissions.

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge had recently written to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah requesting a ban on RSS activities in government schools, colleges, and public spaces.

“An organisation called the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has been conducting its shakhas in government and government-aided schools, as well as in public grounds, where slogans are shouted and negative ideas are instilled in the minds of children and youth," Kharge wrote.

According to him, such practices “go against India’s unity and the spirit of the Constitution.” PTI GMS SSK ROH