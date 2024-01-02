Karnataka panchayat members' homes attacked by armed miscreants

Belagavi, Jan 2 (PTI) A masked gang of about 30 people went on a rampage in a village in the district on January 1 night, causing panic among its residents, police said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Wielding fire arms, swords and sticks, the miscreants targeted mainly four houses, damaged vehicles and other belongings in Navagi village in Belagavi district. Those who were targeted include former and present Panchayat members, they said.

After receiving information, Karnataka Woman and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar visited the spot on Tuesday and took stock of the situation.

Police have started an investigation into the matter. They suspect that the incident could be due to a controversy around a love affair. PTI GMS ROH