Mangaluru (Karnataka), Jul 10 (PTI) Congress party workers and leaders on Wednesday continued their tirade against BJP MLA Bharath Shetty over his remarks on Rahul Gandhi.
At a gathering in Surathkal on Sunday, the BJP MLA had stated that Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi should be "arrested inside Parliament and slapped". This statement had gone viral, and Congress leaders and workers expressed their displeasure over it in the media and on social media.
Addressing a press conference here, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president Manjunath Bhandary took a dig at the BJP MLA asking, "How will he enter Parliament? Will he carry a weapon to attack the Leader of the Opposition? Is Shetty a terrorist?” He further said, “I am certain that Bharath Shetty cannot even talk straight to a common worker of the Congress party let alone confront Rahul Gandhi." Bhandary attributed the main cause of BJP leaders' and legislators' outburst at Rahul Gandhi to Prime Minister Narendra Modi referring to the Congress leader as ‘balak buddhi’ (childish). This term must be expunged, he added.
He said that due to the behavior of BJP MLAs in Dakshina Kannada district in recent days, "we are ashamed to elect MLAs from the coast". He accused the BJP of plotting riots because they "cannot accept the presence of the Congress government in the state". PTI CORR AMP AMP ANE
Karnataka PCC chief flays BJP MLA Bharath Shetty over his comments on Rahul Gandhi
