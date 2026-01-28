Karnataka pitches bioenergy potential to global players at India Energy Week

Panaji, Jan 28 (PTI) Karnataka is keen on attracting large domestic and foreign investments in the bioenergy sector, Chairman of the Karnataka State Bioenergy Development Board S E Sudheendra has said.

He was speaking at the 4th edition of India Energy Week 2026 in Goa on Tuesday.

The event, organised by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, witnessed participation from leading global and Indian energy companies, including ONGC and GAIL, and policymakers. Representatives from Brunei Darussalam, led by Deputy Energy Minister Dato Azmi Hanifah, interacted with the Karnataka delegation during the event.

Sudheendra highlighted the southern state's initiatives aimed at industrial development by attracting substantial foreign investment. He briefed industry representatives on the state’s plan of action to create a conducive environment for bioenergy investments.

He also apprised the companies about the state government’s decision to issue licences for biofuel outlets, the infrastructure support being extended and the broader roadmap to make Karnataka energy self-sufficient through bioenergy investments. PTI RPS NR