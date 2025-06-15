Karnataka placed first in country for highest wind power capacity

Bengaluru, Jun 15 (PTI) Karnataka was awarded first place in the country for achieving the highest wind power capacity addition of 1,331.48 MW in the financial year 2024–25.

State Energy Minister K J George received the award from Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi, during the Global Wind Day 2025 celebrations themed 'Pawan-Urja: Powering the Future of India', held in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Tamil Nadu and Gujarat followed Karnataka, adding 1,136.37 MW and 954.76 MW respectively, said a statement issued by the office of Minister George.

"This is not just a number—it is a reflection of Karnataka’s unwavering commitment to clean energy," George said after receiving the award.

He said the proactive policies, implementation capabilities, and vision have positioned Karnataka as a leader in the renewable energy landscape.

The addition of 1,331 MW in a single year demonstrates the state’s momentum in harnessing wind energy for a sustainable future, he explained.

According to him, Karnataka’s total installed wind power capacity now stands at 7,351 MW and is a testament to its consistent leadership in renewable energy.

"This achievement is symbolic of our ability to execute large-scale projects and provide clean energy to industries, farmers, and households," the minister added.

George reaffirmed Karnataka's support of the national target of 500 GW of renewable energy by 2030, of which 100 GW is projected from wind energy.

"Karnataka is preparing to implement 17 GW of wind power projects, with over 5 GW planned under the Renewable Energy Cluster Programme. Infrastructure is being strengthened through the establishment of more than 20 substations, 400 KV corridors, and a Renewable Energy Reserve Zone," he told the gathering.

George said that at the 2025 Global Investors Meet, the state signed Rs four lakh crore worth of investment agreements for renewable energy—nearly 40 per cent of the state’s total investments, further demonstrating the confidence of global and domestic investors in Karnataka’s green energy vision.

Speaking on the occasion, Joshi said he found it especially meaningful to celebrate Global Wind Day in Karnataka—the land of Hanuman, the original symbol of wind power.

Joshi was referring to the belief that Hampi in Karnataka was the ancient Kishkindha, the monkey kingdom of Ramayana era, where Hanuman was born.

The union minister underlined India’s global standing as the fourth-largest wind power generator, with an installed capacity of 51.5 GW.

"The national goal is to reach 500 GW of renewable energy by 2030, including 100 GW from wind power, of which 30 GW will come from offshore sources. Additionally, India exported 3.5 to 4 GW worth of wind turbines and modules in the current financial year," Joshi pointed out.

He also emphasised on the key challenges ahead, which are ensuring 24x7 power supply and grid stability through integration of wind, solar, and pumped storage systems.

Joshi also stressed upon prioritising competitive electricity tariffs and focusing on domestic manufacturing and exports to build India’s green energy economy.

On the occasion, the union minister released the report ‘Ramping up local manufacturing for wind turbines in India’, which outlines a roadmap for boosting domestic wind turbine manufacturing capabilities.

Karnataka Additional Chief Secretary Gaurav Gupta told the audience that the state's installed wind power capacity now surpasses the combined capacity of countries like South Africa, Portugal, and New Zealand, and is comparable to that of Sweden and Australia. PTI GMS GMS KH