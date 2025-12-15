Karnataka poised to lead India's space tech growth: Minister Priyank Kharge

Bengaluru, Dec 15 (PTI) Karnataka is well-positioned to power India’s next phase of growth in the global space economy, state IT Minister Priyank Kharge said on Monday.

He added that the Space Tech Policy 2025-2030 marks a major step towards positioning the state as India’s leading space technology hub.

The policy aims to help Karnataka capture 50 per cent of the national space technology market and 5 per cent of the global space economy by 2034, Priyank said.

Outlining the vision behind the policy, which was announced last month during the Bengaluru Tech Summit, Priyank stated that the state has set clear and measurable goals to accelerate growth in the space sector.

"Through this policy, Karnataka aims to mobilise investments of USD 5 billion, support over 500 space start-ups and MSMEs, create more than 50,000 high-skill jobs, and enable companies in the state to design and launch over 50 satellites in the coming years," he said, in a statement.

Reiterating Bengaluru’s legacy as India’s technology and innovation capital, the minister noted that the city has consistently transformed innovative ideas into nationally and globally significant missions.

"From satellites and aerospace to robotics and deep tech, Bengaluru has been the place where India’s global aspirations take shape. This ecosystem has been built over decades with the establishment of institutions such as HAL, NAL, and ISRO," he said.

The minister added that the Space Tech Policy 2025-2030 represents the next phase of Karnataka’s technology-led growth.

"The policy is designed to strengthen the state’s leadership across both upstream space technologies—covering deep-tech research, manufacturing, and core systems—and downstream innovation, where space-based applications are developed to address real-world challenges," he said.

According to the statement, key focus areas under the policy include supporting companies engaged in next-generation space capabilities such as space technology manufacturing, deftronics, and advanced wireless communications for defence and strategic applications.

To enable this, the state will establish dedicated space manufacturing clusters, develop common testing and validation facilities, and leverage Karnataka’s strong institutional linkages with organisations such as ISRO and DRDO.

"With this policy, Karnataka will create an ecosystem where innovation, manufacturing, and services companies in the sector can thrive," Priyank said.

"The state is now well-positioned to power India’s next phase of growth in the global space economy," he added. PTI AMP SSK