Karnataka police arrest man in Mumbai for duping people over medical seats

Mumbai, Jun 29 (PTI) The Karnataka police have arrested a 47-year-old man in Mumbai for allegedly cheating many people with the promise of facilitating admissions in medical colleges, a police official said on Saturday.

Organda Arvind Kumar, originally from Belgaum in Karnataka, was taken into custody from his career counselling centre in the city’s Sakinaka area. He was arrested in a cheating case registered against him last year in the neighbouring state, he said.

Kumar had taken money from the complainant to ensure a medical seat but failed to get the work done, the official said.

“This is not related to the NEET paper leak case. Kumar has opened a counselling centre along with his team in Sakinaka, where Karnataka police conducted a raid and arrested him,” the official said.

It is suspected that he has duped more people, police said.

Admissions in medical colleges have come under the spotlight amid the CBI probe into the NEET-UG paper leak case. The federal agency has made arrests in multiple states in connection with its investigation. PTI ZA NR