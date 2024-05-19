Karnataka police arrests right-wing influencer 'Bhiku Mhatre', draws condemnation

Bengaluru, May 19 (PTI) A right-wing social media influencer, Vinit Naik, who went by the moniker 'Bhiku Mhatre', was arrested by the Karnataka police, his son Nagesh Naik has said.

According to Nagesh Naik, 'Bhiku Mhatre' was picked up from Ponda in Goa by the Karnataka police late on Saturday night. He sought the help of BJP leaders to release his father.

"My father @MumbaichaDon has been arrested by @DgpKarnataka @CPBlr @BlrCityPolice A mail was sent by TWITTER and suddenly in the evening the Police showed up at the doorstep and took away my father! FIR is totally NOT pertinent! #ReleaseBhikuMhatre," Nagesh Naik said on 'X'.

The police registered an FIR based on a complaint by J Saravanan who alleged that 'Bhiku Mhatre' posted a message against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on 'X' which could create enmity between Hindus and Muslims and disturb peace in society.

The arrest drew widespread condemnation from many right wing handlers and BJP leaders.

BJP leader Tejasvi Surya said on 'X', "This is blatant abuse of power by Karnataka Congress Govt. We will fight this, both inside courts and outside." Vinit Naik used the name of the popular character 'Bhiku Mhatre' from the Hindi blockbuster 'Satya' and his 'X' handle was '@MumbaichaDon'. PTI GMS KH