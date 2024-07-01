Karnataka police registers first case under new penal code

Hassan (Karnataka), Jul 1 (PTI) The Karnataka police on Monday registered the first case in the state under the new penal code, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The case pertains to ‘rash and negligent driving’, which caused ‘death by negligence’.

The new code came into force on Monday replacing the colonial Indian Penal Code.

The First Information Report under section 173 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) on a complaint by Ravi H S.

Ravi accused the driver Sagar of Halebeedu in Hassan district, of driving the car rashly due to which the car off a bridge on Monday morning near Seege Gate between Hassan city and Halebeedu.

While Ravi and Sagar escaped due to the airbags, his mother-in-law, who was seated in the back seat, sustained grievous head injuries.

She was rushed to the hospital where the doctors declared her brought dead.

Based on a complaint, police registered a case against Sagar under sections 106 (death by negligence) and 281 (rash and negligent driving) of the BNS.