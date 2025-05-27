Karnataka police to collect data on foreigners to identify illegal stay: Minister Parameshwara

Bengaluru, May 27 (PTI) Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday said the police have been directed to collect data on the number of foreigners residing in the jurisdictional limits of all police stations here, aimed at identifying those staying illegally.

He said this after holding a review meeting at the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner's office.

"Regarding how many foreigners are there-- instructions have been given to gather data about how many foreigners are there in the jurisdictional limits of all police stations in the city," Parameshwara said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said many people may be staying illegally and they have to be identified.

"Regarding illegal Bangladeshis and I have said several times, they may be working in coffee estates, we won't know. We have asked Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu police to find out about those staying in coffee estates illegally, that work is on. Here in Bengaluru there are few areas like Bengaluru South towards Anekal where there are many foreigners, we have to get the data, so jurisdictional police have collected data," he said.

Pointing out that foreigners from some countries are engaged in drug-related activities in localities such as Banaswadi, Hennur and are under surveillance, the Home Minister said in the last couple of years more than 200 people have been identified and deported.

"Sometimes intentionally, some of them ensure that a case is registered against them by getting involved in crimes like assault. If a case has been registered against them they can't go (get deported), and later they come out (of police custody) and live normally. Such a system is also working, so we have written to the concerned embassies, kept such people in detention centres and they are then sent to home countries, we have sent 200 such people," he added.

Parameshwara also issued stern warning to police against involvement in any real estate activities, and said stringent action will be taken.

"...many times you in the media report about real estate activities at the police station, and aimed at putting an end to it, I have given strict instructions. If it comes to our notice about anyone's involvement in the real estate related activities -- to our commissioner or senior officers -- immediate action will be taken, and instructions have been given that the action should be serious in nature," he said.

"In the name of compromise between parties with grievances, collection of shares or any third party transactions should not happen. I have asked for serious action against such things." The Home Minister said the government has reaffirmed its commitment to combating the drug issue and is determined to prevent the city from becoming a "place of drugs".

Measures are being taken to ensure the safety of women and children, the Home Minister said. "About 9,000 CCTVs have been installed as part of the woman safety programme alone. Totally they are 5 lakhs that's different." Also, about 30 safety islands have been created in the city, he said.

Hyderabad University, after assessment, has ranked Bengaluru as a "safe city", based on certain parameters, he noted.

Measures are being taken across the state aimed at ensuring people-friendly police, Parameshwara said. A new initiative named "Mane Manege Police" is being launched, as part of which the jurisdictional police will go from door to door and record in a registry -- if any issues or police help is required.

An initiative is underway as part of which a Police officer visits schools and colleges during the parents' meeting every month to create awareness about drugs, traffic sense, and laws, he said.

Instructions have been given aimed at increasing Bengaluru police's presence in the city, with beats being increased. "Their (police) visibility should be enhanced," the Home Minister said. PTI KSU ROH