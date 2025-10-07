Karnataka Pollution Control Board orders closure of Bigg Boss studio over environmental violations

Bengaluru, Oct 7 (PTI) The Bengaluru South district authorities on Tuesday sealed the studio premises hosting the Kannada reality show 'Bigg Boss' in Bidadi following the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) order.

The board had cited serious violations of environmental regulations.

District authorities along with a posse of police and KSPCB officials reached the spot and locked the premises.

The board had issued a notice on Monday to Vels Studios and Entertainment Private Limited (Jolly Wood Studios & Adventures), directing that all activities at the site be stopped with immediate effect.

In the official communication, the Board stated, "The said premises are being used for large-scale entertainment and studio operations without obtaining the required consent for establishment and consent for operation under the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, and the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981." The notice added, "In view of the violations observed, you are hereby directed to close down the operations with immediate effect and to furnish an explanation to this office within the stipulated period." Copies of the closure order were sent to the Deputy Commissioner, Ramanagara District, the Managing Director of BESCOM, and the Executive Engineer and Assistant Executive Engineer (Electrical), Ramanagara Taluk, seeking their coordination in enforcing the directive.

The notice further cautioned that "failure to comply with this order will attract penal action under relevant environmental laws." Karnataka Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre said the studio had neither applied nor obtained the licence.

“Despite repeated inspection and notices to them, they continued running their amusement park and activities, which is a violation of the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal orders. Since they did not comply with any orders, the closure notice was served,” the Minister told reporters.

He added that the regional commissioner had in March, 2024 served a notice to the entertainment company and inspected the spot.

“I had got the information that they had not obtained any licence under the Water Act and Air Act, which they were supposed to,” Khandre explained.

The Bigg Boss Kannada edition, hosted by actor Kichcha Sudeep, has been filmed in a custom-built set at Bidadi for several years.

The show, among the state's most-watched television programmes, is known for its elaborate production scale and high viewer engagement. PTI GMS GMS ROH