Karnataka prison reforms panel submits report to minister

Bengaluru, Jan 14 (PTI) The high-level committee on Karnataka prison reforms, headed by ADGP (Law and Order) R Hitendra, submitted its report to Home Minister G Parameshwara on Wednesday.

The committee’s recommendations, which cover illegal activities, security measures, and reform measures in state prisons, will be reviewed with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah before further action, Parameshwara told reporters.

"The Hitendra-headed committee has submitted its report. I will discuss it, and if necessary, submit it to the cabinet. Some recommendations have been made, which I will review with the chief minister," he said.

The report comes in the wake of allegations of preferential treatment and illegal activities in certain state prisons.

Controversy erupted after videos purportedly showed inmates, including notorious criminals and a terror suspect, enjoying preferential treatment inside Parappana Agrahara Central Jail in Bengaluru, prompting national attention.

Officials said the panel examined security protocols, prisoner management, and potential reforms aimed at improving discipline and transparency in state correctional facilities.