Karnataka pushes semiconductor, electronics investments during minister Patil’s Japan visit

Bengaluru, Sep 8 (PTI) The Karnataka government on Monday said it is continuing its efforts to position the state as a global hub for semiconductors, electronics, and advanced manufacturing during Minister M B Patil’s ongoing visit to Japan, to strengthen partnerships and attract new investments.

According to the minister’s office, Patil, accompanied by senior officials including Selvakumar S, Principal Secretary, Department of Commerce and Industries, and Gunjan Krishna, Commissioner for Industrial Development and Director, Department of Industries and Commerce, held strategic meetings with Tokyo Electron, Mitsubishi Electric, Honda, Yokogawa Electric, and Restar.

During the meeting with Tokyo Electron, the company said it has already established a development base in Bengaluru, focusing on discovering new materials and enhancing production efficiency—a milestone in India’s semiconductor journey.

“The delegation showcased Karnataka’s deep semiconductor ecosystem and highly skilled talent pool, positioning the state as a natural choice for Tokyo Electron’s future growth. Both sides agreed to maintain close engagement to explore further collaboration,” a statement from Patil’s office said.

Patil and the delegation also met Honda’s leadership, led by Director and Executive Vice President Noriya Kaihara. Honda said its Narsapura two-wheeler plant in Karnataka, producing more than 2.4 million vehicles annually, is its largest in India.

“Importantly, Honda informed that its first electric two-wheeler production base in India will be set up in Bengaluru. An investment of Rs 600 crore, aligned with the Global Investors Meet MoU signed with the Government of Karnataka, will be initiated shortly,” the statement said.

The delegation urged Honda to explore expanded investments beyond the two-wheeler segment, assuring full support from the state government.

The Karnataka team also reviewed Mitsubishi Electric’s operations in India, highlighting opportunities for expansion in the state. Mitsubishi detailed its presence in Karnataka across computerised numerical controllers, elevators, UPS systems, and chillers manufacturing.

“Discussions focused on strengthening the capital equipment ecosystem, with the Government of Karnataka assuring full support for Mitsubishi’s ongoing and future operations, while encouraging the company to expand its investments in the state,” the statement said.

During a meeting with Yokogawa Electric, the company said that with a strong presence in Bengaluru employing over 2,000 people, it has had a positive experience operating in Karnataka.

The company added that it will soon reach capacity in its current facilities and plans to explore expansion opportunities in the state.

Meanwhile, in discussions with Restar, a key Japanese player in electronics and semiconductor solutions, the delegation urged the company to initiate EMS (electronics manufacturing services) operations in Bengaluru.

“Restar shared that it is entering into a joint venture with an Indian partner to establish distribution operations in India. The Government of Karnataka assured full support to Restar in its upcoming ventures and encouraged the company to consider future expansion in the state,” the statement added.

The visit is part of the Karnataka government’s broader efforts to attract high-value Japanese investments, reinforcing the state’s position as a leading destination for advanced industries and innovation, the statement further said. PTI AMP SSK